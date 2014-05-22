Fast Market Research recommends "Dishwashers in Russia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- In 2013 retail sales of dishwashers increased by 18% in volume terms and reached 687,400 units. At the same time current value sales of dishwashers posted 15% growth to reach RUB9.7 billion. In the aftermath of the financial crisis and a sharp decline in 2008-2009, sales of dishwashers recorded double-digit growth over the 2010-2013 period. Confident growth of dishwashers over the last several years was driven by a regular decrease in the average unit price, as well as various promotions...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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