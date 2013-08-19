New Report Available: Dog and Cat Food Packaging in China

New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Euromonitor International's data show that single- and 2-person households maintained volume growth of 2.3-2.5% in recent years, reflected in late marriage among singles and the rising number of DINK families in China. The emotional needs among these people give rise to more cases of pet adoption, in addition to the accelerating urbanisation and the climbing consumption capability in China.
Euromonitor International's Dog and Cat Food Packaging in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.
Product coverage: Cat Food, Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog and Cat Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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