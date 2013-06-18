New Report Available: Dried Processed Food in Denmark

Fast Market Research recommends "Dried Processed Food in Denmark" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Health and wellness with continued strong demand for natural and non-industrial products underpinning growing organics sales, and intensifying consumer price sensitivity driving up demand for private label, were the two key trends impacting dried processed food in 2012. Organic rice volume sales for instance increased by 7%, following a 2007 to 2012 review period CAGR of 6%, reaching 24% share of rice. Private label, such as Coop Danmark's premium organic range Anglamark, however, dominated...
Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
