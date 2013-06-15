New Report Available: Egypt Real Estate Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Egypt Real Estate Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- The Egypt real estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in the context of a market, which in spite of its long-term potential, continues to be susceptible to instability and which will be characterised by the aftershocks of the Arab Spring in the short-to-medium term.
With a focus on the principal areas of Cairo, New Cairo, 6th of October City and Giza, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months. The report also examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the effect of a stalled pipeline on a market, which until the events of early 2011 held so much potential. The key risks and opportunities driven by domestic and regional investor activism, combined with the future potential of the domestic consumer market, are also explored; with macroeconomic fundamentals and political developments underpinning short-term industry sentiment and performance.
We see little prospect for a swift economic recovery in Egypt. Although we remain bullish in the long term, our most recent data continue to reveal the tangible effects of Egypt's uneasy political transition on the commercial real estate market, with retail space suffering particularly from the country's volatility. We expect rents to stabilise over the coming quarters, but the return to pre-Arab Spring rental rates will be a gradual process.
Key Points:
- Once the fog of revolution has cleared, we expect a young and growing population to support a strong construction and infrastructure growth between 2013 and 2016. However, with the above in mind, we highlight that the sheer breadth of projects currently under consideration will require a huge investment drive, and will be almost wholly reliant on foreign direct investment (FDI). As such, although we believe that growth will pick up from 2013 and that ambitious plans to encourage investment pose an upside risk to our forecast, we note that the pace of development will be restrained by issues pertaining to financing.
- The Egyptian economy is stuck in a rut, from which it does not appear likely to escape anytime soon. What is needed most - namely an end to frequent outbursts in violent unrest, and greater clarity on the medium-term policy trajectory - are those for which we are the least optimistic on in the near term. Much is often said about the need to sign a long-awaited IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), which would certainly help by providing a key source of external financial assistance and forcing necessary structural economic reforms.
