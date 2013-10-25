New Report Available: Egypt Real Estate Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Egypt Real Estate Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- This means it is crucial for operators to price their 4G offerings appropriately, as low-cost MVNOs and Yoigo have been the more successful enterprises during this difficult economic period.
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Key Data:
- The mobile market contracted by 6.4% y-o-y in Q213, reaching 49.998mn. This was the result of the squeeze on consumer spending and inactive subscription discounting by market leader Movistar and second-ranked Vodafone.
- The disconnection of active subscribers has helped maintain APRU rates this quarter, but we forecast that these will continue to fall during the course of the year because of costumers' heightened price sensitivity of consumers and the implementation of mobile termination rate cuts.
- Dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions saw the largest declines, according to the latest data available from the CMT, down 26.4% in Q113 to 2.884mn.
Key Trends And Developments
The three months between May and July 2013, saw three of the four major operators launch LTE services in Spain. Vodafone was the first at the end of May, followed by Orange and Yoigo in July. Telefonica remains the only MNO not have launch its own LTE services, however, the company signed an agreement with Yoigo in August to access its LTE network.
In September, Telefonica awarded LTE deals to Alcatel-Lucent and Ericsson. The contract is the largest 4G LTE agreement for Alcatel-Lucent in Western Europe to date. As part of this deal, Alcatel-Lucent will deploy an LTE network overlay for Telefonica Spain. Alcatel-Lucent will deploy around 8,000 4G base stations. During the initial stage of the project, the company will offer installation and turnkey project management services, as well as systems integration, maintenance and configuration optimisation for Telefonica Spain.
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