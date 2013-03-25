New Report Available: Electrolux AB in Consumer Appliances (World)

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Electrolux AB in Consumer Appliances (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Electrolux AB is ranked ninth in global consumer appliances in terms of volume sales. In major appliances, Electrolux AB has strong footholds in all regions, except Asia Pacific due to inabilities to build up a supplier network in China. It is recommended that Electrolux should acquire local companies in China, as well as build up its strength in emerging markets where Electrolux has strong volume shares, such as Brazil and Russia.
Euromonitor International's Electrolux AB in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Household Appliances - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Household Appliances - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Household Appliances: Global Industry Almanac
- Kitchen Appliances: Global Industry Guide
- Household Appliances - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Household Appliances: Global Industry Guide
- Household Appliances - Scandinavia Industry Guide
- Heating Appliances in Sweden
- Large Cooking Appliances in Sweden
- Large Cooking Appliances in the US