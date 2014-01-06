New Report Available: Electronic Warfare Market Forecast Analysis (2014 - 2020)

New Defense market report from Markets and Markets: "Electronic Warfare Market Forecast Analysis (2014 - 2020)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The report provides market analysis of the global electronic warfare market over the next five years. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry. It also discusses about the industry, market, and technology trends that are currently prevailing in the market.
It provides the market size of the global electronic warfare market over the next five years and talks about the market share by different sub-sectors for each region
It tracks, analyzes and lays out the market size of the major defense spenders in each region and provides market share by sub-category namely, Electronic Attack, Electronic Support and Electronic Protection.
It talks about the leading competitors in the global market and apart from a general overview of the companies; it also provides details on their financial positions, key products, their unique selling points, and key developments
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Take-Aways
The global electronic warfare market is estimated to be $12.15 billion in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% to reach $15.59 billion by 2020
The continuing exploitation of the electromagnetic spectrum will be a driving factor for the sector
The market on the whole has numerous competitors who often engage in joint ventures to win major contracts. A typical example would be joint ventures between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to win contracts in the U.S.
Austerity leading to defense budget cuts are said to continue at least till 2016 in two major western markets of the United States and the United Kingdom
The primary market players are from the United States and Europe; these players have the technical know-how and the technology which has been tried and tested in deployments across Afghanistan, Iraq, and other conflict zones around the world
The current trend of the market is its transition towards faster and efficient systems that have the ability to pickup frequency hoping with a reduced time lag
Markets Covered
On the basis of application
Electronic attack
Electronic support
Electronic protection
On the basis of geographies
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
North America
Latin America
Europe
Rest of the World
On the basis of countries
Australia
Brazil
Canada
Germany
India
Israel
Japan
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Stakeholders
All departments pertaining to electronic warfare
Armed services
Defense system manufacturers
Defense software providers
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