New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Players within electronics and appliance specialist retailers had to face a difficult environment, as the Portuguese economy continued to plunge in 2013. This was reflected in the 14% current value decline registered in electronics and appliance specialist retailers during the year. First, the construction of new homes remained stagnant, leading to fewer sales of electrical appliances. Moreover, demand for high-ticket items such as ovens, fridges and washing machines was low, as consumers focused on cutting their expenditure in a climate of considerable tension.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers industry in Portugal, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Portugal market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How big is the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers channel in Portugal?
- Who are the leading retailers in Portugal?
- How are electronics and appliance specialists competing against the grocers?
- How is the internet affecting electronics and appliance specialists?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Players within electronics and appliance specialist retailers had to face a difficult environment, as the Portuguese economy continued to plunge in 2013. This was reflected in the 14% current value decline registered in electronics and appliance specialist retailers during the year. First, the construction of new homes remained stagnant, leading to fewer sales of electrical appliances. Moreover, demand for high-ticket items such as ovens, fridges and washing machines was low, as consumers...
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Portugal report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in Russia
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in the United Kingdom
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in India
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in the Czech Republic
- Retailing in the Czech Republic
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Bulgaria
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Peru
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Indonesia
- Retailing in Poland
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Austria