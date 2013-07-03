New Report Available: Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The growth of electronics and appliance specialist retailers is slowly being restricted by a growing tendency for consumer speculation. There has been a growing trend whereby consumers wait to buy electronic products until after the festive season, when prices go down and retailers carry out clearance sales. This consumer habit continues to discourage possible growth in volume sales of electronic products during the normal course of the year.
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in South Africa report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Retailing in South Africa to 2016
- Electrical and Electronics Specialists in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Retailing in South Africa
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in South Africa
- Specialist Retailers in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Global Other Specialist Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2016
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in South Korea
- Global Other General and Non-Specialist Direct Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2016
- Electrical and Electronics Specialists in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016