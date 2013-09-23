New Report Available: Elekta Medical Device Company Intelligence Report

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "Elekta Medical Device Company Intelligence Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Elekta offers unique, innovative clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company develops systems for radiation therapy and radiosurgery, as well as software systems that enhance work-flow efficiency throughout the entire spectrum of cancer care. The company's solutions are used in over 6,000 hospitals worldwide.
The Elekta Medical Device Company Report provides a full review of the company's medical device activities, from its origins to its latest corporate activity, including mergers and acquisitions, agreements, divestitures and litigation. Sections are also included on products, corporate strategy and R&D.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Whatever your interest or involvement, evaluating the performance, success, failures and developments of medical companies is critical. Espicom's Medical Device Company Reports have been regularly published for over 20 years, and these critically acclaimed and respected management reports provide a complete review of leading players in the field.
Key Benefits
Evaluate competitive threats
Maximise product and market opportunities
Identify collaborators and strategic partners
Understand the operating market environment
Benchmark your performance against competitors
Coverage Overview
Key contact information
Introduction to Elekta and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Strategic Focus
The company's aims and its areas of focus
Financial Review
Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Product Overview
Core product areas, key brands, product approvals and launches
Identifies the company's major competitors
Research and Development
How much has been invested in R&D?
Where is the research based?
What alliances and agreements does Elekta have and with whom?
Manufacturing and Distribution
Identifying the company's manufacturing locations
Sales and marketing facilities
Agreements