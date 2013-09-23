New Report Available: Elekta Medical Device Company Intelligence Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Elekta offers unique, innovative clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company develops systems for radiation therapy and radiosurgery, as well as software systems that enhance work-flow efficiency throughout the entire spectrum of cancer care. The company's solutions are used in over 6,000 hospitals worldwide.



The Elekta Medical Device Company Report provides a full review of the company's medical device activities, from its origins to its latest corporate activity, including mergers and acquisitions, agreements, divestitures and litigation. Sections are also included on products, corporate strategy and R&D.



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Whatever your interest or involvement, evaluating the performance, success, failures and developments of medical companies is critical. Espicom's Medical Device Company Reports have been regularly published for over 20 years, and these critically acclaimed and respected management reports provide a complete review of leading players in the field.



Key Benefits



Evaluate competitive threats

Maximise product and market opportunities

Identify collaborators and strategic partners

Understand the operating market environment

Benchmark your performance against competitors

Coverage Overview



Key contact information

Introduction to Elekta and its current activities

Summary of its financial performance

Key recent events in an "at a glance" format

Strategic Focus



The company's aims and its areas of focus

Financial Review



Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)

Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis

Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location

Product Overview



Core product areas, key brands, product approvals and launches

Identifies the company's major competitors

Research and Development



How much has been invested in R&D?

Where is the research based?

What alliances and agreements does Elekta have and with whom?

Manufacturing and Distribution



Identifying the company's manufacturing locations

Sales and marketing facilities

Agreements