New Report Available: Emergency Contraception in the United Kingdom

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- In 2012, emergency contraception increased by 3% in current value terms, to reach GBP25 million. After the introduction of OTC emergency contraceptive pills in 2001, growth was initially rapid, as women chose the option of convenience, and purchased in a pharmacy.
Euromonitor International's Emergency Contraception in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Emergency Contraception market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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