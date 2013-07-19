Fast Market Research recommends "Emerging Opportunities in Colombia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Colombia is the fourth-largest economy in Latin America. It had a population of 46 million in 2012, of which 15.7 million lived below the poverty line. Colombia has a huge unbanked population with more than 40% of the population not holding a bank account. Low banking penetration presents huge potential for card companies in the country. The number of payment cards in circulation registered a CAGR of 11.69% during the review period to reach 51.7 million cards in 2012. The total value of card transactions reached COP207.6 billion (US$2.3 billion) in 2012. Card payments are expected to deliver strong growth over the forecast period as consumers are increasingly moving away from cash transactions. The Colombian card payments industry grew both in terms of volume and value during the review period. In terms of transaction volume, the industry grew at a CAGR of 7.14% from 593 million transactions in 2008 to 781.3 million in 2012. It is anticipated that this volume will grow at a CAGR of 6.04% over the forecast period, to reach 1.06 billion transactions in 2017.
- The implementation of improved security measures and advanced technology changed the dynamics of the card payments industry in Colombia. According to Superintendencia's Circular 052 directive, all Colombian banks are required to migrate their cards and POS terminals to EMV by the end of 2013. Meanwhile, October 2014 is set as the deadline for ATM operators to be EMV-compliant. So far, 35% of MasterCard-branded cards in Colombia have been migrated to EMV.
- The growing e-commerce market in Colombia is expected to drive growth in the card payments industry over the forecast period. E-commerce is an emerging trend in Colombia and witnessed a high growth of 67%, increasing from US$1.2 billion in 2011 to US$20.0 billion in 2012.
- Smartphone penetration in Colombia currently stands at 20% but market analysis suggests it possesses huge growth potential. From January 2012 to January 2013, the smartphone market in Colombia grew by 200%. Increasing smartphone penetration will help to drive m-commerce market growth in the country.
- Colombia is a developing country with sustained economic growth but banking penetration is relatively low in comparison with neighboring countries. The banking penetration in Colombia was 57.6% in 2012. To increase banking penetration in the country, the central government launched the 'La Banca de las Oportunidades (Opportunities Banking)' policy. Through this policy, non-banking companies can also provide financial services.
