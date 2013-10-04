Fast Market Research recommends "Emerging Opportunities in Kazakhstan's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Kazakhstan's card payments channel demonstrated robust growth during the review period. Improved banking infrastructure, consumers' shift towards card-based payments and adoption of new technology to offer safe and secure banking contributed to the growth of the channel during the review period. The card payments channel grew from 7.2 million cards in 2008 to 11.9 million in 2012, at a CAGR of 13.38%. Over the forecast period, the total number of cards is projected to grow from 13.9 million to 17.9 million, at a CAGR of 6.55%. In terms of transaction value, the overall card payments channel grew at a CAGR of 25.43% during the review period, and is projected to grow from KZT7.0 trillion (US$47.7 billion) in 2013 to KZT10.4 trillion (US$70.6 billion) in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.28% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- The card payments channel grew from 7.2 million cards in 2008 to 11.9 million in 2012, at a CAGR of 13.38%. Over the forecast period, the total number of cards is projected to grow from 13.9 million to 17.9 million, at a CAGR of 6.55%.
- During the review period, the highest growth was registered in the credit cards category which recorded a CAGR of 49.51% in terms of number of cards in circulation. The key drivers for the substantial growth were growing consumer awareness of the benefits of credit cards, customer-centric services, adoption of advanced technology to offer secure banking, and reward programs offered by card issuers.
- During the review period, card payments recorded a CAGR of 25.43% to value KZT5.7 trillion (US$38.9 billion) in 2012, while credit transfer recorded a CAGR of 3.26% to value KZT118.9 trillion (US$809.5 billion) in 2012.
- Growth in internet penetration and rising disposable incomes and consumer spending resulted in increased online retail sales in the country. During the review period, e-commerce grew at a CAGR of 91.51% to reach KZT58.5 billion (US$398.4 million) at the end of 2012.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry.
- It provides current values for Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017.
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry.
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry.
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions.
- It profiles the major banks in Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry and each market within it.
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within Kazakhstan's cards and payments industry.
-
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Halyk Bank, Kazkommertsbank, Bank CenterCredit, Alfa Bank, Kaspi Bank, BTA Bank, Diners Club, American Express, Visa, MasterCard
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emerging Opportunities in Austria's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Russia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Singapore's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Cambodia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the US Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in France's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Argentina's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Pakistan's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the Philippines' Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Denmark's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape