New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- GlobalData's new report, "EU5 External Defibrillators Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the EU5 External Defibrillators market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - Manual Defibrillators, Professional AED and Public Access AED.
The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the External Defibrillators market wherever available.
The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.
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The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.
Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).
Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.
Scope
- Market size for External Defibrillators categories - Manual Defibrillators, Professional AED and Public Access AED.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.
- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the EU5 External Defibrillators market.
- Key players covered include ZOLL Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc. and Cardiac Science Corporation.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth in the future.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Philips Healthcare, Physio-Control, Inc., Zoll Medical Corporation, Opto Circuits India Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation
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