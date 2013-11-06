New Food research report from World Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Private label strategies are evolving from offering value and tiered product ranges to meeting a greater variety of consumer needs. This report tracks the latest evolution of private label strategies and their impact on retailer and manufacturer strategies, from mature private label markets in Western Europe and North America to the emerging markets in Asia and Latin America. In particular, the report provides details on private label development in packaged food.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The evolution of private label strategies across the world means both retailers and manufacturers need a new playbook in order to make the most of new and emerging opportunities in food retail. This report offers a comprehensive study of private label growth strategies and brands' defense strategies, and also highlights the key countries, sectors in packaged food, and consumer groups where private label is gaining ground.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Private labels have evolved beyond a "good, better, best" offering to target a greater number of consumer needs and price points. Meanwhile, private labels are also gaining ground in emerging markets, as multinational retailers adapt their best practices to the fastest-growing food markets worldwide. Development is key as marketers need to react to these trends or risk losing ground competitively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Private labels have improved their targeting of specific consumer needs; in more developed markets, 'value' is giving way to 'quality' and retailers are adjusting their portfolios to enlarge and rebrand standard private labels. Meanwhile, in emerging markets, retail consolidation and the entry of multinational retailers into developing countries is driving private label penetration.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report provides the reader with a comprehensive review of the current state of play in private label food worldwide and the strategies underpinning private label's growth across food sectors. This will allow the reader to better spot emerging opportunities in both promoting and defending against private labels.
Key Features and Benefits
Private label hotspots are identified and analyzed through the analysis of retailer and packaged food market data.
A five stage private label maturity model provides insight into the strategies used by retailers to grow and develop their presence in food markets.
The report details the methods used by retailers to add value to their private label programs.
Analysis of the key consumer groups for private label food by country and by sector.
Case studies highlight how the leading retailers are driving private label innovation and taking on both B brands and A brands.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ahold, Aldi, Barilla, Carrefour, Casino, Cencosud, Chobani, Coop (Italy).
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