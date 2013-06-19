New Report Available: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Market Share Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Market Share Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. market share information in eight key market categories - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology, Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates in - In Vitro Diagnostics and Diabetes care devices
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Brazil, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan, Italy, Spain, Australia, Canada, United States and China.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology, Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Siemens Healthcare, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, ELITech Group, Eiken Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., Agappe Diagnostics Ltd., Span Diagnostics Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Diatron MI PLC, Atlas Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Gen-Probe Incorporated, Innogenetics NV, Nuclear Laser Medicine srl, bioMerieux S.A., Horiba, Ltd., Immucor, Inc., Diagnostica Stago, Inc., Grifols, S.A., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Biomedica Diagnostics Inc., J.Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd, BioPorto Diagnostics A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Life Technologies Corporation, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd, Alere Inc., Phadia AB, DiaSorin S.p.A, PerkinElmer, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Hologic, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Cellestis Limited, Genzyme Virotech GmbH, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (ROG) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- PerkinElmer, Inc. Market Share Analysis
- Clinical Chemistry Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Qiagen N.V. Market Share Analysis
- Clinical Chemistry Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Sysmex Corporation Market Share Analysis
- Germany In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Gen-Probe Incorporated Market Share Analysis
- Middle East and Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture