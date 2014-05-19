Fast Market Research recommends "Floating Production Systems Market - Global trends and forecasts to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Floating Production Systems Market By Types (FPSO, TLP, Spar, Barge, Others), Water Depth (Shallow, Deep, and Ultra Deep), Build (New and Converted) & Geography - Global trends and forecasts to 2018
This report estimates the floating production systems market in terms of volume and value. The volume market is estimated in terms of number of orders booked per year and value in terms of contract value. This has been broken down into component regions and is further split into countries.
Floating production systems are required for oil and gas development. The ever-increasing offshore exploration and production activities across the globe and the drilling activities at ultra-deep water depths are driving the market. However, issues associated with the environment, geopolitical turmoil, and a lack of skilled professionals, are affecting the growth. FPSOs have the highest growth and are the most preferred floating production systems. They are advantageous at all water depths and are in demand across the globe wherever offshore explorations and production activities take place. Barges and spars are also showing decent growth within ultra-deep water drilling activities. Leasing contractors are placing more than half of the entire floating production systems order, followed by field operators.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases to identify and collect information that was useful for this extensive commercial study of the global floating production systems market. The primary sources - experts and suppliers from the industry - have all been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information, as well as to assess the future prospects of the floating production systems market.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry, along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Some of the key companies profiled include Samsung Heavy Industries (South Korea), Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Ltd. (South Korea), Keppel Offshore & Marine (Singapore), Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. (South Korea), and Technip S.A. (France) among others.
Latin America dominates the global floating production systems market. In Latin America, Brazil is the largest market and is lead by Petrobras (Brazil) which is a leading FPS operator globally. Asia-Pacific dominates the floating production systems market in terms of manufacturing and repairing.
The floating production systems market is segmented into six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The floating production systems market is further segmented by types, water depths, and build.
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