Fast Market Research recommends "Food Diagnostics Systems Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Food Diagnostics Systems Market [By Type (Hybridization, Chromatography, Spectrometry, Biosensor, Immunoassay, Testing Kit)], Consumables Market [By Type (Reagents, Disinfectants, Test Accessories)] & By Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
The food diagnostics market size is projected to increase with rising concerns over food quality and safety, and the implementation of stringent regulations on food safety and foodborne illness prevention. Globalization of food trade has further extended the scope for the food diagnostics market. The emerging markets with increasing demand for food testing are estimated to generate potential opportunities in the market.
The food diagnostics market was sub-segmented into diagnostic systems and consumables. Both, the diagnostic systems and consumables markets were segmented based on their respective types and geography.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The food diagnostic systems include hybridization-based systems such as PCR, gene amplifiers, microarrays, and sequencers; chromatography-based systems such as gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography (LC), and high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC); spectrometry-based systems such as mass spectrometry (MS); biosensors; immunoassay-based systems such as ELISA; and test kits. Food diagnostic systems are used to analyze food samples to determine their nutritional content, quality, and to detect the presence of contaminants in the samples. The food diagnostic consumables include reagents essential for performing the tests, disinfectants, and test accessories such as syringes, pipettes, among others.
FIGURE 1
FOOD DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS MARKET SIZE, BY GEOGRAPHY,
2013 VS. 2019 ($MILLION)
p - Projected
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The North American market was estimated as the largest food diagnostic systems market in 2013. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR with emerging markets in the region and increasing demand for food safety and quality. The European market is driven by the stringent food safety and disease prevention regulations.
FIGURE 2
FOOD DIAGNOSTIC CONSUMABLES MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE,
2013 VS. 2019 ($MILLION)
p - Projected
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The reagents market was estimated as the largest food diagnostic consumables market in 2013. The markets for disinfectants and reagents are estimated to grow with the increasing demand for food testing.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in Hungary
- Packaged Food in Ireland
- Packaged Food in Dominican Republic
- Packaged Food in Australia
- Food Safety Testing Market - Global Trends Forecast to 2018
- Food Emulsifiers Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Food Stabilizers (Blends/Systems) Market - Global Trend & Forecast to 2018
- Packaged Food in the Netherlands
- Specialty Food Ingredients Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Packaged Food in Singapore