New Report Available: Food Preparation Appliances in Romania

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Recovery and positive evolution characterised food preparation appliances in 2012, with the exception of grinders and choppers, which continued to lose popularity. Overall, retail sales grew by 6% in volume terms and 3% surge in current value terms. This very promising growth continued the recovery from the sharp declines in retail volume and value sales during the recession in 2009 and 2010. It also suggests the sustainability of the business model.
Euromonitor International's Food Preparation Appliances in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
Product coverage: Blenders, Citrus Pressers, Food Processors, Grinders and Choppers, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances, Smoothie Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
