Fast Market Research recommends "Footwear in Canada (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Footwear in Canada by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market comprises men's, women's & children's footwear through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. It excludes industrial/work footwear but includes sports and casual shoes and boots. Market value is at prices in retailers including sales tax. Market size for Footwear in Canada is given in CAD with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Canada. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Children's
- Men's
- Women's
Compound annual growth rates
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Canada. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Mark's Work Wearhouse, Sears Brands, LLC, Payless (Collective Brands Inc.), Aldo Group Inc., the Bay, Winners Merchants International L.P., The Shoe Company, Target Canada Co., Foot Locker, Inc., Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Footwear in UK (2013) - Market Sizes
- Footwear in Japan (2013) - Market Sizes
- Footwear in China (2013) - Market Sizes
- Footwear in Indonesia (2013) - Market Sizes
- Footwear in Russia (2013) - Market Sizes
- Clothing in Italy (2014) - Market Sizes
- Clothing in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sustainability in the Global Defense Industry 2013-2014 - Trends and Opportunities, Budgets, Defense Industry Procurement, and Marketing Initiatives
- Retailing in the Czech Republic
- Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2014-2024