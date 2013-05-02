New Report Available: Footwear in Germany - a Snapshot (2012)

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Footwear in Germany by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market comprises men's, women's & children's footwear through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. It excludes industrial/work footwear but includes sports and casual shoes and boots. Market value is at prices in retailers including sales tax. Market size for Footwear in Germany is given in EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Germany. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Footwear in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Footwear in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Footwear in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Footwear in the UK - a Snapshot (2012)
- Footwear in India - a Snapshot (2012)
- Footwear in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Footwear in Canada - a Snapshot (2012)
- Footwear in South Korea - a Snapshot (2012)
- Footwear in Italy - a Snapshot (2012)
- Footwear in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)