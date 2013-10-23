New Report Available: Footwear in Morocco

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Footwear in Morocco"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Footwear benefited from rising disposable income levels towards the end of the review period, enabling consumers from all income groups to spend more on footwear. Low-income consumers became able to replace footwear more frequently, while mid- to high-income consumers began to buy a widening range of footwear and also to trade up to the leading brands. These trends were further encouraged by strong retail development in Morocco during the review period, with consumers gaining access to a...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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