Fast Market Research recommends "Footwear in Norway" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The key trend in footwear was related to consumers buying better quality shoes. Norway consumers are focusing more on quality when buying footwear and want to buy footwear that lasts for longer periods of time.
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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