New Report Available: Fruits in Japan

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Fresh fruit consumption largely managed to buck the trend of decreasing fresh food consumption with volume sales actually increasing slightly over the review period and up by nearly 1% to reach 4.4 million tonnes in 2012. National health campaigns and the easy accessibility of all manner of fruits have boosted this growth, especially with the baby boomer age group who now eat more and a wider variety of fruit than ever before.
Euromonitor International's Fruits in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apples, Banana, Cherries, Cranberries/Blueberries, Grapefruit/Pomelo, Grapes, Lemon and Limes, Oranges, Tangerines and Mandarins, Other Fruits, Peaches/Nectarines, Pears/Quinces, Pineapple, Plums/Sloes, Strawberries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fruits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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