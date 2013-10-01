New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the Peruvian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Peruvian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Peruvian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Peruvian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
During the review period, the Peruvian defense budget recorded a CAGR of 13.87%. Expenditure was supported by a modernization program, participation in peacekeeping missions, and measures to counter narco-terrorism and border disputes, and the initiation of defense reforms by the government. In 2013, the Peruvian defense budget stood at 1.3% of GDP and is expected to increase to 1.6% of GDP by 2018. During the review period, Peru's capital expenditure allocation stood at 17.1% of the total defense budget, and this is expected to increase to 21.7% over the forecast period due to the government's weapons procurement plans. Consequently, the share of revenue expenditure in the total defense budget is expected to decrease from 82.9% in the review period to 78.3% in the forecast period.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Threat of narco-terrorism, defense reforms and modernization, border disputes, peacekeeping operations, an arms race with neighboring countries, and an enhanced role of the military in internal policing to drive defense expenditure in the forecast period
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Peruvian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Peruvian defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Los Servicios Industriales de la Marina (SIMA ), The Arms Ammunition Factory, Desarrollos Industriales Casanave
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