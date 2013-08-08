Fast Market Research recommends "Future of the UAE Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the UAE defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the UAE Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the UAE defense industry.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The UAE defense expenditure increased at a CAGR of 3.4% during the review period and valued US$9.3 billion in 2012. The modernization initiatives of the UAE are reflected in the growth of its defense budget over the review period. The multitude of deals signed with foreign OEMs at its biennial international defense expositions proves the attractiveness of the UAE's defense market. With substantial financial resources, minimal indigenous defense capabilities and a growing threat from Iran's advances in ballistic missile technology, the UAE is investing heavily in defense, with a particular focus on fighter jets, anti-missile systems and homeland security. The country is expected to spend US$52.5 billion on defense during the forecast period.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The UAE's defense expenditure is primarily driven by its focus on the protection of critical infrastructure, its territorial dispute with Iran, and its peacekeeping initiatives in the Gulf. Oil and gas industries contribute a third of the country's GDP, making it of the highest priority for the UAE to protect its reserves which in turn are expected to drive the demand for homeland security systems in the forecast period, such as border patrol and surveillance systems.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the UAE Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the UAE defense industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BAE Systems, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Rolls Royce, Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Gulf Logistics and Naval Support, Abu Dhabi Systems Integration
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