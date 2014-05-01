Fast Market Research recommends "Gabon: Strong Government Support for Developing Telecom Sector through 'Digital Gabon' Plan" from Pyramid Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- 'Gabon: Strong Government Support for Developing Telecom Sector through 'Digital Gabon' Plan,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Gabon's mobile telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Gabon market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- A current initiative by the government to launch Gabon toward emerging-market status supports the telecommunications sector. Development of the ICT sector is a fundamental pillar of this initiative.
- Backed by investment from operators, including Airtel and Etisalat, significant network development is expected to improve coverage and quality of service.
- With a very high subscription rate and high average revenue per user, Gabon stands out in the West African region.
- Pyramid Research expects infotainment to become the contributor of the bulk of overall data demand. As compatible devices for accessing Internet services come to saturate the market, a shift will arise toward a 'digital' Gabon.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"Gabon: Strong Government Support for Developing Telecom Sector through 'Digital Gabon' Plan" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Gabon today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Gabon's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Gabon in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Gabon.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from mobile voice and data markets.
- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by mobile sector and by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.
- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Libertis, Gabon Telecom, Bharti Airtel, Moov, Etisalat, Azur, Bintel, Maroc Telecom.
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