Recently published research from Current Partnering, "Gastrointestinal Partnering Terms and Agreements", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Gastrointestinal Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the gastrointestinal partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gastrointestinal partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gastrointestinal technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
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Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This report contains over 1,000 links to online copies of actual gastrointestinal deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of gastrointestinal dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in gastrointestinal dealmaking since 2009 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication. In addition the chapter includes an analysis of financial deal terms by stage at signing covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates. Analysis includes median values and distribution of values for each stage of development.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading gastrointestinal deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of gastrointestinal deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
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