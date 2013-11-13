New Report Available: Global Tires & Rubber

New Manufacturing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Tires & Rubber industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global tires & rubber market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The tires and rubber market consists of the manufacturers revenues generated through the sales of both replacement and original equipment tires for cars, trucks, earthmoving equipment, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, and aircraft. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 average exchange rates.
- The global tires and rubber market had total revenues of $124.9bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% between 2008 and 2012.
- Passenger car & light truck sales proved the most lucrative for the global tires & rubber market in 2012, with total revenues of $77.1 billion, equivalent to 61.8% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $159.3bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the tires & rubber market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globaltires & rubber market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key tires & rubber market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global tires & rubber market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global tires & rubber market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global tires & rubber market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global tires & rubber market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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