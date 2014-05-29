New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- BMI View: The Greek telecommunications sector appears poised for a significant overhaul as Vodafone sees an opportunity to intensify its competitive assault on the dominant provider, OTE . In January 2014, Vodafone acquired a small stake in wireline operator Forthnet , seemingly as a means of preventing rival WIND from making a takeover bid of its own. In the meantime, Vodafone is said to be preparing to buy out its partners in another wireline operator, Hellas Online , while the smaller CYTA Hellas is also said to be in its sights. Vodafone's transformation into a converged services provider has long been expected in Greece and with OTE in retreat in the wireline and mobile markets, the time seems right for Vodafone to extend its European Project Spring initiative to the country. Greece certainly needs a compelling alternative to OTE and we believe Vodafone has the scale and the expertise to create such a player. However, the economic outlook remains grim and consumer spending is muted at best. Therefore, a rapid return on investment is not anticipated, so Vodafone will have to be prepared for the long game if it is to avoid a Greek tragedy .
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Key Data
- Mobile subscription addition rates were weaker in Q413 than had been expected, possibly due to aggressive price competition as well as muted consumer spending power. Subscriptions increased by 1.8% y-o-y to 15.527mn.
- However, operators may be holding onto a large number of technically inactive mobile subscriptions and it is increasingly likely future quarters will see sudden slumps in the total number of registered subscriptions as inactive accounts are closed.
- The inclusion of inactive or rarely-used subscriptions weighs on ARPU figures disclosed by operators. Surprisingly, Cosmote outpaced Vodafone in blended ARPU in H213, with the latter recording ARPU erosion linked to termination rate reductions, as well as a winnowing of its subscription records. BMI forecasts ARPUs to...
The Greece Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Greece's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Greece Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Greece.
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