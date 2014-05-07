New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Gum in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- After reporting a decline in the previous year, gum is set to rebound in 2013, with 2% retail value growth to reach Ps4.2 billion. It should be noted that during the previous two years, gum experienced declines in sales due to the withdrawal of major brands, such as Boomer and Dentyne.
Euromonitor International's Gum in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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