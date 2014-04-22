Fast Market Research recommends "Hainan Travel Briefing" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Hainan Province has a long way to go before it achieves the goal of China's State Council to become "an international island resort destination on a par with Hawaii". Thanks to its rich cultural diversity and natural resources, it has attracted huge interest from Chinese and foreign developers eager to invest in hotels and resorts. The government is succeeding at least in discouraging some foreign leisure trips, providing an alternative sun and beach destination for mainland Chinese.
Euromonitor International's Hainan Travel Briefing global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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