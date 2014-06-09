Recently published research from Mintel, "Hair Colourants in Poland (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Hair Colourants in Poland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers hair colourants for all consumers. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer, but excludes the professional sector including hairdresser sales to the consumer. Market size for Hair Colourants in Poland is given in PLN with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Permanent
- Semi-permanent
- Temporary
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The L'Or?al Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Laboratorium Kosmetyczne Joanna Spolka Jawna, Others
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