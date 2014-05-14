New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Health and beauty specialist retailers witnessed a strong performance in 2013 as income expenditure rose, as did the growing concern over health and wellness, contributing to sales of health products, vitamins and weight loss products. Furthermore, beauty specialist retailers benefited from beauty-conscious consumers as the United Arab Emirates is very brand-sensitive and focuses heavily on fashion. It also benefited from the luxury beauty sales more than hypermarkets. Hypermarkets' beauty...
Euromonitor International's Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beauty Specialist Retailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Drugstores/Parapharmacies, Optical Goods Stores, Other Healthcare Specialist Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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