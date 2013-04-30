New Energy market report from GlobalData: "High Growth in Infrastructural Network Development due to Focus on Renewable Energy Projects by Global EPC Companies active in the UK"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- In the UK, due to an increasing focus on renewable energy projects and the need to enhance existing networks, there is a huge opportunity for contractors to grab contracts awarded in the country for the development of a more robust infrastructural network. Despite the presence of some prominent local contractors, the project owner/developers in the UK are engaging global players with proven expertise in Project Management (PM) capabilities to avoid any risk of time and cost overruns. Owing to huge growth potential and increased investments in the infrastructural network in the UK, global players are eyeing opportunities through Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts. Various global EPC companies based out of France, Germany, Spain, Italy and India are presently active in network development projects across the UK.
Scope
- Market prospects for Global EPC contractors in the UK
- Key value propositions of EPC contracts
- Key issues influencing the development of infrastructural network in the UK
- Opportunities for increasing the use of renewable energy sources with the development of Infrastructural Network
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify the key growth and investment opportunities in the UK's power transmission and distribution sector
- Gain insights on the growth potential of the UK's grid infrastructure through increased participation of global EPC contractors
- Developing strategies for enabling infrastructural network development through increased focus on renewable energy projects
- Facilitate decision-making by identifying active EPC contractors based on their capabilities and business strategies
