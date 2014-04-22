New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Audio and Cinema in Spain"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Home audio and cinema was one of the best performing categories in 2013, with retail sales increasing by 5% in volume terms and 3% in current value terms. Spanish consumers seem to be highly interested in purchasing these products despite the economic downturn. Home audio and cinema's success is driven by its offer of complementary products. Most consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and TVs can be used in conjunction with devices like dock stations, speakers and home...
Euromonitor International's Home Audio and Cinema in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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