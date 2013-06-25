New Report Available: Home Care in the United Kingdom

Fast Market Research recommends "Home Care in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- In 2012, sales of home care products increased by 3% in current value terms compared to 1% the previous year, with surface care and laundry care seeing the best performance. Overall, home care benefited from the recession-inspired "make-do and mend" mentality. As consumers stayed at home and entertained more at home in 2012, mainly due to financial restrictions, as well as the appeal of events to watch on television (the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, the Euro 2012 championship and the London 2012...
Euromonitor International's Home Care in United Kingdom market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Feminine care Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in the UK
- Surface Care in the United Kingdom
- Home Care Packaging in the United Kingdom
- Toilet Care in the United Kingdom
- Laundry Care in the United Kingdom
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in UK
- Air Care in the United Kingdom
- Unilever Home & Personal Care Ltd in Home Care (United Kingdom)
- Dishwashing in the United Kingdom