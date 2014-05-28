Fast Market Research recommends "Home Insecticides in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Sales of home insecticides in the UK were boosted by the unusually hot summer in the country during 2013. Luckily for the companies operating in the category, after a long winter and somewhat indifferent weather during spring, summer 2013 avoided all of the banal cliches about the British summer weather as a long spell of hot, dry weather ensued. This, however, led to more invertebrate pests breeding and more people leaving doors and windows open, allowing more unwanted insects and other...
Euromonitor International's Home Insecticides in United Kingdom market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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