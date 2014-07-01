New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Hosiery in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- In 2012, the category saw positive growth thanks to a new agreement between the governments of Colombia and Venezuela, which was signed in October 2012. Most hosiery products are imported, mainly from Colombia. Colombian hosiery products are part of the Venezuelan culture as they are quality products with competitive prices.
Competitive Landscape
Montecristo SA and Limited Brands Venezuela continue to lead Venezuelan hosiery with a value share of 7% respectively. Montecristo SA has tradition in Venezuela and it is in the top ten thanks to quality, distribution and investment in promotional activities. Nike, Zara and adidas follow as they are very well recognised brands in the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
The trade exchange between Venezuela and Colombia is expected to increase imports of Colombian products to offer a variety of hosiery products with competitive prices. However, new currency devaluation will force retailers to increase prices to cover operational costs. This situation could lower consumption as the purchasing power will be lower than in 2012.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Hosiery industry in Venezuela with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Hosiery industry in Venezuela, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Hosiery in Venezuela market research report includes
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as
- What is the market size of Hosiery in Venezuela?
- What are the major brands in Venezuela?
- How dynamic is the growth of clothing and footwear internet sales?
- What is the performance of women?s clothing vs men?s clothing?
- What % of clothing and footwear sales goes through grocery retailers?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hosiery in China
- Hosiery in Sweden
- Hosiery in Norway
- Hosiery in the United Arab Emirates
- Hosiery in Hungary
- Hosiery in Japan
- Hosiery in Malaysia
- Hosiery in Canada
- Hosiery in Ukraine
- Hosiery in the Philippines