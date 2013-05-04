New Report Available: Hot Drinks in Poland

Fast Market Research recommends "Hot Drinks in Poland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- Consumption of hot drinks in Poland remains quite stable, which indicates maturity and saturation of the market. The slump of volume sales noticed in 2011 continued in 2012; however, the decline was much slower. Meanwhile, value sales continued to grow, mainly because of increasing prices of raw materials such as coffee beans, which directly translates into higher retail unit prices.
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
