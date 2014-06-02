New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's market for household cleaning and personal care products reaches value of SR12.5 billion in 2012 following 11% review period CAGR. Households represent main buyers accounting for 91% of sales in 2012. More than half of household cleaning and personal care products sold in Saudi Arabia are imported, with France the main import partner. Increasing Internet penetration raises Saudi consumers' exposure to celebrity and Western lifestyles, which influences demand for personal care and beauty products. Industry's output forecast to see 9% CAGR over 2013-2018 to reach SR13.4 billion.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2424. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2424 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Beauty and Skin Care, Hair Care Products, Oral Care and Other Cosmetic Preparations, Perfumes and Toilet Waters, Soap, Cleaning Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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