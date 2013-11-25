New Report Available: Huawei: A World Leader Marred by Controversy

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Introduction



Between 1987 and 2012, the company invested heavily in research, expanding geographically as well as into different industries. Huawei overtook Ericsson to become the number one network infrastructure globally in 2012. Huawei also has ambitions to overtake Samsung and Apple to become the largest smartphone provider.



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Highlights



Huawei has continually invested heavily in research and development and launched the "world's thinnest smartphone", as well as a 7-inch Android "phablet

Huawei has managed to break into the top four smartphone vendors worldwide (by volume). Despite leader Samsung outselling the next four companies combined, Huawei's shipments to regions outside of Asia Pacific doubled in Q1 2013 compared to Q1 2012.

Huawei has faced controversy in some countries. In the US, "significant security concerns" have prevented Huawei from supplying infrastructure, while Australia blocked the company in line with "the government's practice for ensuring the security and resilience of Australian ... infrastructure.



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Your key questions answered



- How has Huawei become one of the top four (by volume) smartphone vendors in the world?

- Why has Huawei faced controversy in the US, Australia and UK?



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