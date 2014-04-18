Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "ICT investment trends in Canada - Enterprise ICT spending patterns through to the end of 2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The ICT investment trends in Canada report published by Kable Global ICT Intelligence presents the findings from a survey of 94 Canadian enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including the likes of business intelligence, mobility, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing.
Key Findings
- According to Kable's survey, X% of respondents are planning to increase their ICT budget slightly (by 1% - 5%) in 2014, which is an increase of X% compared to 2013.
- Of the various hardware technologies, client computing (X% of the total hardware budget) and mainframes (X% of the overall hardware budget) are attracting the largest investments.
- With regards to future investment priorities, Canadian enterprises are keen to invest in green IT and virtualization solutions and cloud computing technologies with the highest percentage of respondents planning to spend on these domains in the coming two years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 94 Canadian enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Canadian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including the likes of business intelligence, mobility, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach adopted by enterprises in Canada to purchase technology. Through Kable's survey, the report aims to provide better insight to ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Canada.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2014 in terms of their overall size.
- Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.
- Learn how IT Dollars are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
- Gain an understanding regarding which ICT functions Canadian enterprises are interested in outsourcing.
- Identify Canadian enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as business intelligence, mobility, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing.
- Learn about the drivers that are influencing Canadian enterprises' investments in each technology category.
- Establish how Canadian enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS, Microstrategy, Tibco Spotfire, Information Builders, Open source BI e.g. Pentaho, JasperSoft, Google, Apple, HP, RIM, BT, Vodafone, Nokia, Verizon, Orange, ATandT, Dell, Cisco, VMware, Amazon web services, Rackspace, Salesforce.com, Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems.
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