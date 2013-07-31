New Report Available: Identifying Growth Opportunities for Plastic Closures in Beauty and Home Care

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Identifying Growth Opportunities for Plastic Closures in Beauty and Home Care", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Closures in beauty and home care packaging maintained a strong position in 2012. The growing popularity of premium hair and skin care has brought new opportunities for closures, especially lotion and spray pumps. Developing regions, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, are driving usage of hand dishwashing with plastic dispensing caps. Concentrated detergents require more accuracy of dosage, leading to innovation in closures, such as lotion pumps.
Euromonitor International's Identifying Growth Opportunities for Plastic Closures in Beauty and Home Care global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market - be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Poland
- Home Care Packaging in Poland
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Home Care Packaging in Brazil
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Brazil
- Packaging Industry in Poland
- Home Care Packaging in Australia
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in France
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Sweden
- Home Care Packaging in South Africa