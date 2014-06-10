Fast Market Research recommends "Insulated Wire and Cable in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Due to the influence of the economic downturn, the insulated wire and cable market grew by a CAGR of 1% over 2007-2012 to reach a value of SR2.8 billion at the end of the period. Import penetration declines by 21 percentage points over the review period as local companies increased production volumes. The industry is highly concentrated, with the five largest companies representing nearly all of production. Driven by construction projects, the industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Insulated Wire and Cable in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 313. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Insulated Wire and Cable in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 313 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Optical Fibre Cable, Other Insulated Wire and Cable.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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