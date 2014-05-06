Fast Market Research recommends "Internet of Things (IoT) and Wireless Networks: Technologies, Business Drivers, and Market Outlook" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The world is moving beyond standalone devices into a new era where everything is connected. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to uniquely identifiable objects (things) and their virtual representations in an Internet-like structure. Stated differently, the concept involves the notion that there are many things (assets, objects, etc.) in the world that may be addressed/labeled/cataloged for various purposes. The Internet is associated with and mapped to the real world by attaching object tags with URLs as meta-objects to tangible objects or locations.
In addition to the wireless technologies that make connecting different things possible, there are wide number of technologies that gain benefit from the IoT or support it. Since the technology of IoT will have an unlimited number of devices there will many of technologies evolved whether to deploy, manage or even identify things.
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This research addresses the business drivers, technologies and future outlook for the Internet of Things (IoT) with an emphasis on business opportunities, industry sectors, and leading applications. The report includes analysis of leading sectors to adopt IoT: Connected Homes, Connected Vehicles, and Industrial Internet. The report also includes analysis of key issues and success factors for the long-term success of IoT.
Purchasers of this report at the Team License or higher level will also receive an enterprise license of the following company-specific reports at no additional cost:
Internet of Things (IoT) Leaders: Intel
Internet of Things (IoT) Leaders: Oracle
Internet of Things (IoT) Leaders: Cisco
Internet of Things (IoT) Leaders: Qualcomm
Report Benefits:
- Identify business drivers for IoT
- Identify leading IoT applications
- Understand IoT supporting technologies
- Identify key issues for the long term success of IoT
- Understand the dynamics of IoT in leading industry verticals
- Obtain reports on IoT leaders: Intel, Oracle, Cisco, and Qualcomm
Target Audience:
- Semiconductor companies
- Embedded systems companies
- Application developers and aggregators
- Managed service and middleware companies
- Wireless network operators and service providers
- Data management and predictive analysis companies
- Sensor, presence, location, and detection solution providers
- Internet identity management, privacy, and security companies
- M2M, Internet of Things (IoT), and general telecommunications companies
- Wireless infrastructure (cellular, WiMAX, WiFi, RFID/NFC, and Beacon) providers
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