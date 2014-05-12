New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Internet Retailing in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Internet retailing continued to expand rapidly in the UK in 2013 as sales made from tablets and smartphones drove much of this growth. Multichannel retailing has become a central plank of the overall strategies of the vast majority of the UK's leading store-based retailers in recent years. Click-and-collect services are becoming increasingly popular throughout the country, with many retailers adding drive-through facilities to their outlets in order to facilitate the collection of products...
Euromonitor International's Internet Retailing in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing, Consumer Healthcare Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Housewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Internet Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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