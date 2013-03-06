New Report Available: Jewellery in Italy

Fast Market Research recommends "Jewellery in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- The economic downturn continues to affect the industry. In fact, unit prices for real jewellery declined further in constant terms in 2012. Unemployment and static salaries are pushing people to sell their jewellery. This has actually created the base for a flourishing second-hand market, which in turn is pushing manufacturers and especially retailers to keep prices in control.
Euromonitor International's Jewelleryin Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Costume Jewellery, Real Jewellery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
