Fast Market Research recommends "John Wood Group and Siemens to Form Joint Venture to Enhance their Global Turbine Services Market Position - Deal Analysis from GlobalData" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- On October 9, 2013, John Wood Group PLC (Wood Group), an energy services company, and Siemens AG (Siemens), an electronics and electrical engineering company, announced their intention to enter into a Joint Venture (JV) to provide services for gas turbines, steam turbines and generators across a range of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) equipment for sectors including power generation, oil and gas, and industries. The JV will consist of the maintenance and power solutions businesses of Wood Group Gas Turbine Services (WGGTS) and Siemens’ TurboCare business unit, which provides aftermarket design, repair and manufacturing services for gas turbines, steam turbines and generators. The JV will enable Wood Group and Siemens to enhance their position in the growing global gas-turbine market.
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Scope
- The information related to the Joint Venture between John Wood Group and Siemens
- Key drivers of the deal
- Rationale of the deal
- A brief on John Wood Group, Wood Group GTS, Siemens, TurboCare Inc.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the reasons for the joint venture
- Understand the response from the markets
- Understand the impact of the deal on John Wood Group and Siemens
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