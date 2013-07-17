New Report Available: Kazakhstan Food & Drink Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Kazakhstan Food & Drink Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- We forecast Kazakh real GDP growth to pick up to 5.8% in 2013 from an estimated 5.3% in 2012. This is substantially lower than the 7.5% rate of real GDP growth recorded in 2011 but marks an end to the slowdown in the Kazakh economy. The primary drivers of growth in 2013 will continue to be household expenditure and gross fixed capital formation. Kazakhstan remains an attractive destination for foreign investments owing to its vast natural resources wealth, good location to export to high growth markets in East and South Asia, and steadily improving business environment.
Headline Industry Data (local currency):
- 2013 per capita food consumption: +8.8%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast to 2017: +10.1%
- 2013 alcoholic drink value sales: +9.7%; CAGR forecast to 2017: +11.5%
- 2013 soft drink value sales: +15.2%; CAGR forecast to 2017: +15.1%
Key Industry Trends And Developments
Strong Economic Outlook Boosts Consumer Sectors: BMI's Europe team believes that Kazakhstan will continue to enjoy robust economic growth over the next few years, underpinned by the ongoing development of the nation's vast natural resource base. Kazakhstan is one of our favourite countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States region as we see a lot of room for growth across many sectors, particularly alcohol and food retailing. Multinationals led by Nestle, Turkey-based Ulker and possibly a range of companies in neighbouring Russia, are likely to scale up investment, particularly with much of emerging Europe no longer as attractive on the consumer side following the global financial crisis.
Domestic capital market development is also likely to allow more local companies to emerge. Carrefour to Enter Kazakhstan?: In 2012, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Holding, the regional franchise holder for the Carrefour hypermarket chain, added Georgia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Azerbaijan to the franchise agreement with Carrefour. No dates for a launch into Kazakhstan have been announced, but the arrival of Carrefour on the local market will undoubtedly provide a boost to the country's underdeveloped retail sector and change the way consumers shop over the longer term.
